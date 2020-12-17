Keywords acquires PR company Indigo Pearl and recording studio Jinglebell

Game service provider Keywords has continued its recent string of acquisitions by nabbing PR firm Indigo Pearl and recording studio Jinglebell.

The Indigo Pearl deal will cost Keywords up to £2 million ($2.72 million), with the company paying an initial £1.1 million ($1.5 million) in cash and £500,000 ($680,000) in newly issued ordinary shares for the London-based outfit. A deferred consideration of £400,000 ($540,000) will also be handed over in three year ears if certain conditions are met.

As for Jinglebell, the Italian recording studio has been purchased for €1.8 million ($2.2 million), comprising €1.5 million ($1.8 million) in cash and €300,000 ($400,000) in newly issued ordinary shares.

According to Keywords chief exec, Andrew Day, the deals will bolster the company's marketing and audio services, while also expanding its global footprint.

"We are delighted to have further grown the Keywords family by adding such talented teams in Milan and London," said Day. "We have worked closely with Indigo Pearl for a number of years as they have supported our trade press PR efforts.

"Jinglebell is a long established and valued brand in Italy and the team bring unique skills and attributes that will enhance our offering across Audio services, complementing the Group's existing strength in that market."

The latest deals come just days after Keywords purchased High Voltage Software for $50 million, with that acquisition following multi-million dollar deals for development studio, Heavy Iron, and marketing agency, Maverick.