Unity partners with Snap to extend reach of Unity Ads and deliver Snap Kit integration

Unity partners with Snap to extend reach of Unity Ads and deliver Snap Kit integration

December 17, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
December 17, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Unity has partnered with Snap to extend the reach of Unity Ads to Snapchat advertisers, while also bringing Snap technology to game devs through the Snap Kit SDK. 

Both companies claim the deal will fortify the reach and discoverability of Unity-based mobile games, allowing devs to grow their audience and boost player engagement. 

It also means that, as of today, Unity Ads, which already reach consumers on Android and iOS, will be included in the Snap Audience Network (SAN) -- an off-Snapchat advertising network that dishes out ads to Snapchatters on mobile sites and apps outside of the main app.

Those SAN campaigns will include video inventory from Unity's network of mobile titles, helping advertisers extend beyond the Snapchat app.

Meanwhile, Snap Kit integration will allow developers to leverage a number of features, including a Login Kit that lets players quickly sign up and log in to games using their Snapchat account, and a Creative Kit that can be used to let players share their gameplay, decorate stills and short videos, and include game referral links in posts. 

"We’re building on our commitment of enabling developer success at all stages of the game life cycle, from creation onwards," said Julie Shumaker, VP of revenue and operate Solutions at Unity, in a press release.

"Snap brings their vast advertiser community to the Unity ecosystem where they will reach highly engaged and valuable player audiences, while the verified elements from Snap used in games made with Unity will allow players to drive social sharing and game discovery."

