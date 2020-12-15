Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Deadline for GDC Core Concepts talk submissions extended to Jan. 11th

Deadline for GDC Core Concepts talk submissions extended to Jan. 11th

December 17, 2020 | By Staff
December 17, 2020 | By Staff
Heads up game developers, if you were planning to submit a talk to GDC 2021's Core Concepts section, we have good news for you. The deadline for submissions has been extended past the holidays to January 11th, 2021.

This means you have extra time to prepare your presentation pitch, find collaborators for a panel or microtalk series, or prepare an up-to-date presentation on the ever-evolving video game industry.

For those looking to submit to the GDC 2021 Summits, VRDC, or Game Career Seminar, submissions for those talks will now open on January 25th.

We recognize that with the move of GDC to July, the timeline for talk submissions have shifted to a part of the year that is extraordinarily busy for many developers. As such, organizers of the 2021 Game Developers Conference suggested this deadline extension in order to assist developers caught up in the preparation for the year-end holidays.

Submissions for GDC 2021's Core Concepts content should cover the following areas:

  • Advocacy
  • Audio
  • Business & Marketing
  • Design
  • Production & Team Management
  • Programming
  • Visual Arts

We hope the extra time gives you a chance to prepare submissions that you might have felt you had to pass on due to the timing of the holidays.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

