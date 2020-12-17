Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
December 17, 2020
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
December 17, 2020
arrowPress Releases
December 17, 2020
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store, promises refunds

Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store, promises refunds

December 17, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
December 17, 2020 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The drama over Cyberpunk 2077 has taken an unprecedented new turn. Sony has announced that it is removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store, and will offer refunds for players who've purchased the game.

The news comes from a blog post that could win an award for "most buried lede of 2020." In a decade of digitally selling games on the store, Sony has yet to take down a large, high-profile title like Cyberpunk 2077, let alone offer refunds for a specific game.

CD Projekt Red had previously said players could seek refunds for the game. but did not indicate any special arrangement with Sony or Xbox that would allow refunds to be possible.

This follows a rough, buggy release for the title that has raised concerns among CD Projekt's investors and briefly caused company founder Marcin Iwinski's net worth to drop briefly below $1 billion.

PlayStation users seeking refunds can begin their journey here.

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[12.17.20]
Junior to Mid Programmer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[12.17.20]
Mid to Senior Artist - Stylized PBR
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[12.17.20]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
Lawrence Technological University
Lawrence Technological University — Southfield, Michigan, United States
[12.17.20]
Assistant Professor of Game Design Ã¢Â€Â“ Tenure-Track


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image