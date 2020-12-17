Sony removes Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation store, promises refunds

The drama over Cyberpunk 2077 has taken an unprecedented new turn. Sony has announced that it is removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation store, and will offer refunds for players who've purchased the game.

The news comes from a blog post that could win an award for "most buried lede of 2020." In a decade of digitally selling games on the store, Sony has yet to take down a large, high-profile title like Cyberpunk 2077, let alone offer refunds for a specific game.

CD Projekt Red had previously said players could seek refunds for the game. but did not indicate any special arrangement with Sony or Xbox that would allow refunds to be possible.

This follows a rough, buggy release for the title that has raised concerns among CD Projekt's investors and briefly caused company founder Marcin Iwinski's net worth to drop briefly below $1 billion.

PlayStation users seeking refunds can begin their journey here.