CD Projekt hasn't discussed removing Cyberpunk from Xbox platforms

December 18, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
CD Projekt chief executive Adam Kicinski has suggested Cyberpunk 2077 won't be pulled from the Microsoft Store. 

The long-awaited RPG launched on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in pretty rough shape, with a huge number of players encountering bugs and crashes on last-gen consoles. 

As a result, Sony chose to remove it from the PlayStation Store last night, while also making good on CD Projekt's promise to refund players who aren't satisfied with the state of the game. 

The decision has left many wondering whether Cyberpunk would meet a similar fate on Xbox platforms, but in a statement handed to Reuters, Kicinski said the company isn't in "such discussions with Microsoft at the moment" -- suggesting the title has been granted at least temporary amnesty on Xbox platforms. 

Earlier this week, CD Projekt management took responsibility for Cyberpunk's rocky launch -- which finally arrived after multiple delays and instances of mandatory crunch -- by admitting they "underestimated the scale and complexity of the issues" affecting the console versions of the game. 

"We ignored the signals about the need for additional time to refine the game on the base last-gen consoles," said Kicinski during a conference call. "It was the wrong approach and against our business philosophy. On top of that, during the campaign, we showed the game mostly on PCs.

"This caused the loss of gamers' trust and the reputation that we’ve been building through a big part of our lives. That’s why our first steps are solely focused on regaining those two things. We are concentrated on fixing Cyberpunk on last-gen consoles."

