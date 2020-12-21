Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

MAG Interactive acquires mobile studio Apprope for $6 million

December 21, 2020 | By Chris Kerr
Swedish game company MAG Interactive has purchased mobile studio Apprope for an initial SEK 50 million ($6 million). 

Founded in 2012 and also based in Sweden, Apprope is best known for creating casual word and trivia titles like Word Mansion and Word Bubbles, the latter of which has amassed 10 million downloads and generated sales of roughly SEK 100 million ($12 million). 

The company's entire game portfolio has attracted a combined 55 million players to-date, helping Apprope remain profitable since its inception. 

"We are impressed by Apprope's combination of rapid development and high quality, together with a clear focus on profitability," said MAG chief exec Daniel Hasselberg. "They have structured their product development in such a way that we see good opportunities to build more products with the same game engine as Word Mansion."

Following the deal, Apprope will continue to operate as an independent company under the MAG umbrella.

