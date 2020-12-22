Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Cyberpunk 2077 sales climb to 13 million copies despite launch issues

December 22, 2020 | By Kris Graft
Following a rough launch fraught with bugs, digital storefront drama, and reports of borderline mutiny within a crunch-laden studio, CD Projekt Red announced a staggering 13 million units sold of Cyberpunk 2077, the company said Tuesday.

The latest figures represent numbers as of December 20, or 10 days after launch and put the game in the upper echelon of successful game releases when it comes to sales.

The 13 million figure is up from the 8 million preorders the company announced earlier this year, and includes physical and digital refunds of the game, which were prompted by issues players encountered soon after launch.

CDPR's statement said it disclosed the latest milestone "due to its potential impact on investment-related decisions," showing the company is keen to point out the game's financial success to investors thus far.

Since the game's launch, the CDPR has had to address the game's bugs, performance issues (particularly on ubiquitous last-gen consoles), and navigate its relationship with Sony, which pulled the game from the digital PlayStation Store post-launch, in an unprecedented move.

