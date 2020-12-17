Get a job: Join Crate Entertainment as a Sr. Tech Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Crate Entertainment, the creators of Grim Dawn, are looking for a 3D tech artist who will be passionate about working with the team to realize the technical and aesthetic goals of our next games. Primary duty will begin on an unannounced game being developed with Unreal Engine. For that reason, the ideal candidate will have expertise with Unreal Engine and tools that can be leveraged for the benefit of other team members.

We currently have multiple projects in the works using both commercial and proprietary engines. Crate is a small but well funded and independent studio with no need for publishers or investors. Our culture is casual and no-BS but we also pride ourselves in efficiency and working hard. Crate has no physical office and has always operated on a remote, work-from-home model.

Responsibilities

Contribute to the creation of 3D art assets on various projects. We do not currently have specific character or environment roles, so you must be willing to work on either or both as needed.

Help in setting up tools, workflows and materials / shaders for other content creators.

Work with engineers to maintain and optimize game performance.

Work with designers and engineers to rapidly iterate and refine gameplay systems and features.

Requirements

4+ years industry experience, with experience working in Unreal Engine.

At least one credit on a released PC / Console game.

Proficient with 3D Studio Max

Mastery of UE4 blueprint, material editor, shader graph, cascade and post processes.

Understanding of UE4 art and animation process and pipelines

Self-directed, with an ability and initiative to assess your own work and continue to improve it and bring it up to an exceptional level of quality.

Ability to collaborate and communicate effectively with team members and potentially handle working on multiple projects simultaneously.

Must be living in or willing to relocate to MA, NH, CA, or FL (due to payroll and tax logistics). Crate can assist with relocation costs.

Desired Qualifications

Love for RPG and Strategy games.

The ability to rig, animate and implement character animations is a big plus.

Experience creating effects

Enjoy working in a semi-realistic, detailed art style as seen in our existing games.

