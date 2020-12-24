Nier: Automata surpasses 5 million shipped

Newsbrief: Square Enix and Platinum Games' Nier: Automata has now surpassed 5 million copies shipped and sold digitally since the game first launched on PlayStation 4 and PC in 2017 and on Xbox One in 2018.

Helped along by a Game of the YoRha Edition re-release last year, Nier has steadily crossed sales milestones over the past few years. It surpassed 3 million shipped in June 2018, 4 million in May 2019, and now 5 million in December 2020.

Square Enix also currently has a remake of Automata predecessor dubbed Nier: Replicant in the works, currently expected to launch in April 2021.