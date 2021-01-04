Bloodborne producer Teruyuki Toriyama departs SIE Japan Studio

Bloodborne producer Teruyuki Toriyama has left SIE Japan Studio. The veteran producer announced his departure on Twitter over the holidays, and left the Tokyo-based first-party studio at the end of December 2020.

During his time at the company, Toriyama worked on a number of high-profile projects including Astro Bot Rescue Mission and the recent Demon's Souls remake.

Toriyama said he intended to take on the challenge of creating new franchises "in my new company," although it's unclear whether that means he'll be founding his own studio or joining another.

The news comes one month after Silent Hill creator Keiichiro Toyama departed SIE Japan Studio to form Bokeh Game Studio along with long-time collaborators and fellow Japan Studio alumni Kazunobo Sato and Junya Okura.