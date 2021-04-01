Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 4, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 4, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 4, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Remedy Entertainment as a Sr. Technical Artist

Get a job: Join Remedy Entertainment as a Sr. Technical Artist

January 4, 2021 | By Staff
January 4, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Technical Artist, Remedy Entertainment

Location: Espoo, Finland

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Senior Technical Artist for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

As a Senior Technical Artist at Remedy, you will have the opportunity to design, prototype, and implement pipeline solutions with our internal and external content teams. You will help shape new workflows and mentor more junior technical and environment artists across multiple disciplines.

You will be a representative for content teams on all issues related to content creation, and work closely with other teams that develop tools and support internal and external production efforts.

You should be able to clearly communicate practical technical limits and ensure that content creators understand performance and validation targets. Your daily experience will range from workflow development, technical and user documentation, optimization, planning, prototyping, and bug-fixing.

Responsibilities

  • Assist in the development of an industry leading digital content creation pipeline
  • Collaborate with various Northlight engine teams in the development of game and editor features
  • Assist with the design and implementation of workflows with internal and external partners
  • Mentorship and guidance of junior technical artists

Requirements and qualifications

  • 5+ years of experience working in the game, film or equivalent industry
  • Proficiency in at least Python and C#
  • Experience working with any of the following APIs: Maya, Houdini, Substance Painter/Designer
  • Curiosity, ability to learn fast and to communicate concisely
  • Excellent verbal and written communication skills (in English)

The ideal candidate will also have

  • Working knowledge of Houdini and VEX
  • Proficiency with Qt4 and/or Qt5 (PySide/PyQt)
  • Experience with any of the following: proprietary game engines, test driven development, continuous integration, micro-serviecs, UI frameworks, API design

What is in it for you?

  • Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable
  • This position is based in Helsinki metropolitan area in Finland, where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable. If you're not already in Finland, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else
  • You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system
  • We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

To apply, please fill in the application form with your demo reel/portfolio, CV and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[01.04.21]
AI Programmer (Vanguard)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[01.04.21]
Senior Audio Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[01.04.21]
Senior Engine Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[01.04.21]
Animation Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image