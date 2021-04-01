Get a job: Join Remedy Entertainment as a Sr. Technical Artist

Remedy Entertainment, the creator of Control®, Quantum Break®, Max Payne®, Alan Wake® and Death Rally®, and one of the leading independent game studios in the world, is looking for a Senior Technical Artist for a key role working on Remedy’s projects.

As a Senior Technical Artist at Remedy, you will have the opportunity to design, prototype, and implement pipeline solutions with our internal and external content teams. You will help shape new workflows and mentor more junior technical and environment artists across multiple disciplines.

You will be a representative for content teams on all issues related to content creation, and work closely with other teams that develop tools and support internal and external production efforts.

You should be able to clearly communicate practical technical limits and ensure that content creators understand performance and validation targets. Your daily experience will range from workflow development, technical and user documentation, optimization, planning, prototyping, and bug-fixing.

Responsibilities

Assist in the development of an industry leading digital content creation pipeline

Collaborate with various Northlight engine teams in the development of game and editor features

Assist with the design and implementation of workflows with internal and external partners

Mentorship and guidance of junior technical artists

Requirements and qualifications

5+ years of experience working in the game, film or equivalent industry

Proficiency in at least Python and C#

Experience working with any of the following APIs: Maya, Houdini, Substance Painter/Designer

Curiosity, ability to learn fast and to communicate concisely

Excellent verbal and written communication skills (in English)

The ideal candidate will also have

Working knowledge of Houdini and VEX

Proficiency with Qt4 and/or Qt5 (PySide/PyQt)

Experience with any of the following: proprietary game engines, test driven development, continuous integration, micro-serviecs, UI frameworks, API design

What is in it for you?

Above all, you get to work on awesome, unique video games that the global audience is interested in at a studio where your input is valued. We try our hardest to keep our team sizes and the work load sensible, so your contributions feel valuable

This position is based in Helsinki metropolitan area in Finland, where the quality of life is exceptional and cost of living is affordable. If you're not already in Finland, our relocation service is there every step of the way to take care of you. You can concentrate on work, while we’ll take care of everything else

You will be offered competitive compensation with a bonus system

We work hard, but at Remedy we believe in a great work life balance. Happy people work better. In Finland you get up to 5 weeks of paid vacation every year. This is on top of public holidays and other special occasions

To apply, please fill in the application form with your demo reel/portfolio, CV and other information relevant to the position. The position will be filled as soon as a suitable applicant is found.

Interested? Apply now.

