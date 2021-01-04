Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

CD Projekt gearing up for 'vigorous action' against investor lawsuit

January 4, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

CD Projekt, the parent company of CD Projekt Red which developed Cyberpunk 2077, has told investors it will mount a "vigorous defense" against a class action lawsuit filed over the game's release.

In December the calamitous conditions around Cyberpunk 2077's release took a dire turn when Sony agreed to provide players refunds for the game on PlayStation only after yanking it from the console's digital store. (Microsoft and other platform owners would expand their refund policies as well, but did not remove the game from sale.)

In the aftermath, a group of investors led by Rosen Law Firm filed a class action lawsuit against CD Projekt, alleging that the company made false or misleading statements and failed to disclose that the game was "virtually unplayable" on then-current-generation consoles.

Over the holidays CD Projekt told investors that it had been made aware of the lawsuit and that it "will undertake vigorous action to defend itself" from its claims. It also noted that the Rosen Law Firm did not specify a specific quantity of damages to be claimed in the suit.

