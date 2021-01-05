Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Pokemon Go maker Niantic acquires community platform Mayhem

January 5, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Pokemon Go maker Niantic has acquired game community platform Mayhem for an undisclosed fee. The studio said the deal will allow it to create new ways for its community of players to connect and play. 

Mayhem was formed in 2017 and launched in 2019. The platform lets users to organise custom game formats, tournaments, leagues, and more within self-made communities, and has already amassed millions of users. 

Following its accusation by Niantic, the standalone version of Mayhem will be shut down in February so the company can help the AR developer "drive new innovations." 

"Through our games, many Niantic explorers have found incredible meaning in playing and interacting with other explorers," commented Niantic chief exec John Hanke. 

"They create memories, they make friends, and they end up with some amazing stories to tell. We look forward to working together with Mayhem to amplify those moments, bring our player community closer together, and make a positive impact on the world."

