Newsbrief: Football Manager 2021 has topped 1 million sales in under two months to become the fastest-selling entry in the franchise.

Sports Interactive boss Miles Jacobson broke the news on Twitter, and said the soccer management sim was played by over 900,000 would-be gaffers during the week ended January 3, 2021.

The game was launched on November 24, 2020, for Windows PC, Mac, and mobile devices, before eventually making its way to Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch later in December.