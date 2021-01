Newsbrief: Sony Interactive Entertainment has slimmed down its line of last-generation consoles, at least in Japan.

According to Game Watch (via Gematsu), SIE has discontinued the PlayStation 4 Pro as well as several PlayStation 4 Slim models, aiming to instead point those manufacturing resources toward the now-current-gen PlayStation 5.

This leaves only one PlayStation 4 model, the 500GB Jet Black Slim, alive and kicking, and sees the end of production of PlayStation 4 Pro line altogether.