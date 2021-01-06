Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Obituary: Influential Sony, LucasArts, and THQ exec Kelly Flock

January 6, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Former Sony, LucasArts, and THQ executive Kelly Flock has passed away. A number of notable industry figured shared the news online, and paid tribute to Flock's leadership abilities and commitment to giving new voices a chance to shine. 

Flock spent decades working in the industry at a number of high-profile companies, holding several senior positions at Sony, including president and CEO of Sony Online Entertainment, and also serving as general manager of LucasArts Entertainment and THQ's executive vice president of worldwide publishing. 

Recalling Flock's approach to management, Twisted Metal designer David Jaffe explained how he was always willing to help creators realize their potential by giving them room to learn and grow. 

"Just got word that Playstation legend Kelly Flock died. He's the exec who pulled the trigger creating Sony Santa Monica; he's the guy who greenlit Twisted Metal 2 and Black (along with Jet Moto). He gave so many of us at Playstation chance after chance to get it right and learn," wrote Jaffe on Twitter

"He was sarcastic, funny as fuck, brilliant about the biz, and a great leader. He started in the warehouse at EA, went to LucasArts, Sony, Sony Online, and more. He gave me chances after I failed. There's no Twisted Metal: Black or God of War without Kelly Flock. Rest in peace, you glorious smart-ass."

