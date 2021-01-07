Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 7, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 7, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 7, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Report: Tencent and Alibaba may get blacklisted by the Trump administration

Report: Tencent and Alibaba may get blacklisted by the Trump administration

January 7, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
January 7, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

The outgoing Trump administration could blacklist Chinese tech and game companies Alibaba and Tencent, potentially preventing American investors from trading their stocks on home soil.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, which claims to have spoken with sources familiar with the matter, the two companies would be blacklisted over alleged ties to the Chinese military. 

Although the decision has yet to be finalised, the Trump administration has already implemented other anti-Beijing policies, including blacklisting 31 companies with ties to China like telecoms outfit Huawei and cloud computing firm Inspur Group. 

Tencent is best known in the games industry as the owner of League of Legends developer Riot Games, and partial owner of Fortnite maker Epic Games and Clash of Clans developer Supercell. The company has also helped bring various high-profile titles to China, including Rocket League, Call of Duty: Mobile, and PUBG Mobile

Alibaba, meanwhile, established its own games division in 2017 to create titles in-house, and has also been making significant inroads into the world of esports, online gaming, and mobile game distribuition.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[01.07.21]
Senior Development Manager (Gameplay)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.07.21]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.06.21]
Producer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.06.21]
Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image