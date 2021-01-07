Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 7, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 7, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 7, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account to prevent 'further violence'

Twitch has suspended Donald Trump's account to prevent 'further violence'

January 7, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
January 7, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Twitch has taken another step in response to yesterday's assault on the US Capitol. It's now suspended the Twitch account of US President Donald Trump.

The move comes after Facebook locked down the President's accounts on Facebook and Instagram. In an e-mail to Kotaku, a Twitch representative said that the move was meant to prevent the President from "inciting further violence."

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” they said. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”

The spokesperson said that the suspension has no end date at this time. “We are focused on minimizing harm leading up to the transition of government and will reassess his account after he leaves office.”

It's slightly unclear what constitutes a suspension in this case. Donald Trump's account is still viewable on Twitch and one can view older videos uploaded to the account. It's possible Twitch might have suspended the ability to broadcast or upload new videos for the time being.

This is the second time the US President's Twitch account has been suspended. Twitch briefly suspended his account in June for broadcasting "hateful content."

Twitch (and Facebook's) decision to band the president's social media accounts feel somewhat like shutting the barn door after the horse has escaped, run down to Washington DC, and encouraged a crowd of pro-Trump supporters to march on capitol hill. Little of what the President has posted on social media in the last week has varied from what he's posted since losing the election in November.

For Twitch's part, it's not like Donald Trump was hopping on the channel and streaming Fortnite while spreading incendiary content. The account seemed to mostly serve as a spot to rebroadcast Trump's rallies for a game-playing audience.

In 2020, the normally video-game-focused Twitch now found itself as a popular hub for political mobilization thanks in part to politicians like President-elect Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Senator Bernie Sanders, and House Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez using the platform to engage with US voters.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[01.07.21]
Senior Development Manager (Gameplay)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.07.21]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.06.21]
Producer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[01.06.21]
Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image