Word has begun to spread that voice actor and coach Brad Venable has passed away at the age of 43.

The news came from several of Venable's fellow voice actors, who were granted permission by his wife to share news of his passing.

Venable's voice credits spanned video games and animation, in games ranging from Devil May Cry 5, to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, to Final Fantasy VII Remake, and beyond.

Several voice actors mourning him on Twitter also celebrated his role as an instructor in voiceover classes.

A cause of death has not been stated at this time.