Best Fiends publisher Playtika launches $1.6B IPO

Best Fiends publisher Playtika launches $1.6B IPO

January 8, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
January 8, 2021 | By Bryant Francis
Playtika, the Israel-based mobile game developer behind games like Best Fiends, has formally launched its Initial Public Offering.

As part of its IPO, the company is offering 69.5 million shares between $22 and $24 per share. 21.7 million of those shares are being offered by the company, while the other 47.8 million come from a pre-existing stockholder.

Playtika's userbase has grown steadily over the last two years. In its pitch to investors it's shared daily average user data from as far back as Q1 2018, showing growth from 6.6 million DAU in first quarter 2018, to a peak of 11.8 million DAU in the second quarter of 2020. (There was a dip down to 10.9 DAU in the company's third quarter.)

The company has spent the last couple of years getting busy in the acquisitions business, transitioning from the world of social casinos to everyday casual mobile games. In 2019, it picked up Finnish studio Seriously (behind Best Fiends), and Australian card game studio Supertreat.

