GDC 2021's Core Concepts submissions are closing today

Heads up game developers! If you're looking to submit a talk to GDC 2021's Core Concepts section, you should know that today is the last day to do so.

Core Concepts submissions will be closing tonight at 11:59PM PST. If you're looking to submit to the 2021 GDC Summits, VRDC, or Game Career Seminar, submission for those talks will open on January 25th.

Prospective speakers can request the opportunity to present remotely, as we work to recover from the spread of COVID-19. This also enables speakers to submit who may otherwise have difficulty traveling to San Francisco to present their talks.

Speakers can submit talks covering the following categories:

Speakers can submit talks covering the following categories:

Advocacy

Audio

Business & Marketing

Design

Production & Team Management

Programming

Visual Arts

To review submission guidelines, and get started on your talk pitch, be sure to check out the full summary of guidelines and expectations here.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech