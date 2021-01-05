Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

GDC 2021's Core Concepts submissions are closing today

January 11, 2021 | By Staff
Heads up game developers! If you're looking to submit a talk to GDC 2021's Core Concepts section, you should know that today is the last day to do so.

Core Concepts submissions will be closing tonight at 11:59PM PST. If you're looking to submit to the 2021 GDC Summits, VRDC, or Game Career Seminar, submission for those talks will open on January 25th.

Prospective speakers can request the opportunity to present remotely, as we work to recover from the spread of COVID-19. This also enables speakers to submit who may otherwise have difficulty traveling to San Francisco to present their talks.

Speakers can submit talks covering the following categories:

  • Advocacy
  • Audio
  • Business & Marketing
  • Design
  • Production & Team Management
  • Programming
  • Visual Arts

To review submission guidelines, and get started on your talk pitch, be sure to check out the full summary of guidelines and expectations here.

