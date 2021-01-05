Get a job: Airship Syndicate is hiring a junior-to-mid programmer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

We're currently working on an unannounced PC/console title featuring a new and original IP, and need a gameplay programmer to help bring it to life.

If you've got the experience and enjoy working with a focused group of talented and passionate game devs, then we're the place for you.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Gather requirements based on stakeholder input

Provide reasonable time estimates, and communicate when adjustments are needed

Collaborate iteratively with designers, artists and other team members to deliver polished gameplay

Create internal tools as needed to improve and support workflow

Deliver clean, efficient and well-documented code

Fearlessly and relentlessly debug difficult problems

REQUIREMENTS:

Solid knowledge and experience using C++

Motivated self-starter; complete tasks without intense supervision

Good oral and written communication skills

Proof of eligibility to work in the United States

PLUSES:

Experience working with Unreal 4

Experience working on a live-service game

Experience on at least one commercial game title

Multiplayer programming experience in Unreal 4

Latest generation console development experience

Recent time travel

SKILLS:

Travel

Written Communication

Estimates

Game Development

Console

C++

Gameplay

Time Travel

Programming

No Unreal Engine 4

SOME OF THE BENEFITS WE OFFER:

Full health benefits including medical, dental and vision

Profit sharing

Generous PTO

PLUS...

Office movie lunches

Snacks on snacks on snacks

Ping Pong with a leaderboard

One sick mame cabinet

Please note, due to a high volume of applicants we cannot reply to each individually. Only those in consideration for a position will receive a reply. Thank you!

