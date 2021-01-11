Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 raises over $2.75 million for charity

Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 raises over $2.75 million for charity

January 11, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Awesome Games Done Quick 2021 (AGDQ) has raised over $2.75 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. 

The week-long charity speedrunning event, which was held digitally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was broadcast on Twitch from January 3 to January 10. 

Over those seven days, a group of plucky speedrunners played around the clock to complete a huge range of titles in super-quick time, blitzing through fan-favorites like Pokemon Blue, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Super Meat Boy, Celeste, Medieval, Warcraft III, Half-Life, and many, many more. 

This year, all proceeds will be donated to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, which is currently the only U.S. nonprofit focused solely on saving lives through cancer prevention and early detection. 

You can find out more about the charity right here, or catch-up on any speedruns you missed over on the AGDQ 2021 YouTube archive.

