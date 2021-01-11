Riot and Bungie file lawsuit against Destiny 2 and Valorant cheat-maker

Riot Games and Bungie have filed a joint lawsuit against the operator and creator behind a number of cheats and hacks for Valorant and Destiny 2.

As reported by Polygon, which obtained a copy of the lawsuit, the two companies allege that Cameron Santos runs a number of commercial business ventures engaged in the "development, sale, distribution, marketing, and exploitation" of cheats and hacks for both popular titles.

Both studios claim Santos' products -- which includes auto-aim software and another hack that reveals enemy locations -- are specifically designed to give Destiny 2 and Valorant players "unfair competitive advantages," and are causing "irreparable harm" to their reputation and businesses.

"The success of [Destiny 2 and Valorant] depends on them being enjoyable and fair for all players," reads the lawsuit. "[Both studios] spend an enormous amount of time and money to ensure that this is the case.

"[Santos'] Cheating Software has caused [both Riot and Bungie] to suffer irreparable damage to their goodwill and reputation and to lose millions of dollars in revenue."

They specifically call out his business "GatorCheats" for being one of the most prominent offenders. At the time of writing the GatorCheats website is still online, and claims to "sell high quality cheats and services for the most popular games on the market."

A sales pitch on the front page of the GatorCheats website also touts the safety of its cheats, claiming they are "known to launch first and remain undetected the longest."

Riot and Bungie claim Santos has made "tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars" from the sale of one specific Valorant cheat alone, and are demanding GatorCheats and Santos' other cheating software be shut down along with payment of statutory damages for an alleged violation of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act.