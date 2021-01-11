Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

IronSource acquires ad insight platform Soomla

January 11, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
Newsbrief: IronSource has acquired the advertising quality measurement platform Soomla, aiming to bolster its own game dev-focused advertising tools through the purchase of the like-minded company. 

No terms were shared alongside the acquisition announcement, but a press release notes that the move will see both Soomla's CEO and its current team join IronSource. 

It'll also roll Soomla tools into IronSource's own platform and expand the ways its users can manage in-app advertising by granting them access to the additional insights and data on ad performance and user engagement.

“Soomla is the ideal fit to continue delivering on IronSource’s commitment to create the best business infrastructure for developers,” reads a statement from IronSource co-founder Omer Kaplan.

"Every developer should be able to access best-in-class technology to better manage their app businesses, and with Soomla's technology, we aim to provide those insights both to apps that use our ad mediation solution and those that don’t.”
 

