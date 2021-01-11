Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 11, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 11, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 11, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

GameStop: Fewer stores, 'industry-wide decline', supply woes led to holiday sales slide

GameStop: Fewer stores, 'industry-wide decline', supply woes led to holiday sales slide

January 11, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
January 11, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

The end of 2020 was an important period for GameStop, with the company long looking toward both the arrival of a new console generation and the holiday shopping period to reinvigorate sales.

For that holiday period, the nine weeks ending January 2, 2021, GameStop reported its sales at $1.77 billion, down 3.1 percent from Holiday 2019.

The company attributes that decline heavily to COVID-19 complications and a smaller store fleet (due to its downsizing efforts), as well as an "industry-wide traffic decline during the Holiday period" and a short supply of next-generation hardware that couldn't remotely keep up with demand.

In a statement, GameStop CEO George Sherman notes that its e-commerce sales did see a significant increase during the holidays, up over 300 percent from the year prior to $1.35 billion, and that comparable store sales are overall up 4.8 percent year-over-year.

“GameStop maintained its status as the omni-channel destination for gaming and entertainment with unprecedented demand for the new gaming consoles and a significant increase in E-Commerce sales," says Sherman. "Demand for the new generation of consoles remains very strong, and as a result, we anticipate the consumer’s excitement for the new console technology will benefit us going forward well through 2021."

Today's big GameStop news also includes word that the company has brought on Chewy.com founder Ryan Cohen's RC Ventures as an investor, bringing both Cohen and two others to its board as it continues to focus in on ecommerce. 
 

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.11.21]
Technical Artist
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[01.11.21]
Intermediate/Senior FX Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.11.21]
Sr. Environment Artist
Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[01.11.21]
Senior Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image