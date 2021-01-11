Star Wars games are now housed under a revived Lucasfilm Games brand

The powers that be at Disney have shuffled some of its many brands and set up Lucasfilm Games to handle any and all games using the Star Wars license, both retroactively and moving forward.

It's somewhat of a revival, given that the LucasArts was previously known by Lucasfilm Games decades before coming under Disney's wing.

However it is worth noting that Lucasfilm Games doesn't look to be doing any game development of its own; rather, the revived and reinvigorated brand will house info about Star Wars games developed by the likes of EA, as well as Star Wars flavored add-ons found in other game like Fortnite and The Sims 4.

"Lucasfilm’s legacy in gaming stretches back decades. And with Lucasfilm and the galaxy far, far away entering a new and unprecedented phase of creativity, so will the world of Lucasfilm Games — developed in collaboration with the finest studios across the industry," reads a brief blog post from the StarWars.com team. "StarWars.com is thrilled to reveal that Lucasfilm Games is now the official identity for all gaming titles from Lucasfilm, a name that encompasses the company’s rich catalog of video games and its eye toward the future."