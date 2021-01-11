CD Projekt faces scrutiny from consumer protection org over Cyberpunk 2077

Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection is now responsible for one of several potentially troubling inquiries faced by the Polish developer CD Projekt Red following Cyberpunk 2077's tumultuous launch.

PC Gamer received confirmation that the Polish consumer rights group is keeping an eye on CD Projekt to gather details on the state of the game's Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions at launch and to closely watch how CD Projekt handles future fixes and player complaints.

If, by the end of the investigation, the office finds that CD Projekt Red has not done enough to improve the state of Cyberpunk 2077, it can impose a fine against CDPR equal to as much as 10 percent of the company's annual revenue.

It's far from the first trouble CD Projekt Red has seen following the November launch of its much-hyped, cross-generation game Cyberpunk 2077. The game was rife with bugs and crashes upon launch, with many issues still remaining despite a handful of patches since. The game was sold for both current and last generation consoles, but performed noticeably worse on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 generation and was borderline unplayable in many cases.

The launch triggered special refund policies from both console manufacturers (and CDPR itself), while PlayStation full-on removed the digital version of the game from sale due to its current state. CD Projekt is now facing a wave of legal scrutiny, including a class action lawsuit from investors for, in their words, failing to disclose that the game was "virtually unplayable" on some hardware.