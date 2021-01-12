Dolphin Entertainment acquires esports and game PR agency B/HI

Esports and video game PR company B/HI has been acquired by Dolphin Entertainment for an undisclosed fee.

The PR agency, formerly known as Bender/Helper Impact, has worked with a number of high-profile game and esports companies including Rovio, Nexon, Konami, Survios, Schell Games, Super League Gaming, and Team Liquid.

Following the deal, B/HI will operate as a division of Dolphin's entertainment PR subsidiary 42 West, and will be continue to be overseen by co-presidents Dean Bender and Shawna Lynch

According to Dolphin chief exec, Bill O'Dowd, the acquisition will allow the marketing and content production outfit to finally gain a foothold in the lucrative video game market.

"The acquisition of B/HI provides a tremendous gateway into the last remaining large vertical of entertainment for our Super Group - video gaming and esports," they commented in a press release. "We believe the opportunities to cross-sell services with B/HI will be numerous, as will be the possibilities to create original content and live events."