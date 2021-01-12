Scopely taps former Facebook exec as new CMO

Newsbrief: Ben Webley, Facebook's now former director of global marketing solutions for games, has ended his three year run with Facebook and instead joined up with Scopely as the mobile-focused firm's new chief marketing officer.

This hiring follows moves from Scopely last year to expand its reach, particularly though funding efforts to forge new partnerships and mergers & acquisitions.

Webley, also veteran of game companies like Zynga and Electronic Arts, meanwhile will focus on overseeing advertising, marketing, user acquisition, and more in his new role at Scopely.

“Ben brings deep experience in gaming and mobile advertising as well as shares the same entrepreneurial mindset and orientation toward excellence that Scopely is built upon," reads a statement from Scopely CRO Tim O'Brien. "He is a seasoned leader whose experience has provided him a unique perspective on the global games marketing ecosystem, and we are extremely excited to have him join our executive team.”