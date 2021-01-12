Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

January 12, 2021
Oculus Quest 2 players make up nearly half of Rec Room's 1 million VR-using MAUs

January 12, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Rec Room inc, the developers behind the social space and game creation platform Rec Room, now says that the game sees around 1 million monthly active users on VR platforms alone.

This update comes as part of a chat with Road To VR (found in full here), where the game's creators note that already half of its VR players are using the Oculus Quest 2, a relatively new device that only launched a few months ago in mid-October 2020.

The 1 million VR MAU milestone comes nearly 5 years into Rec Room's own lifetime, but the team notes that its userbase outside of VR (including those on PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X|S, PC, and iOS) is much larger than its VR player pool.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S are Rec Room's newest platforms, with it having only launched for Xbox in December 2020 right around the time the studio raised an additional $20 million in funding to help expand the game's reach.

To date, Rec Room Inc has raised $49 million to set Rec Room up as a competitor in the game creation platform space alongside the likes of user-generated content giant Roblox.

