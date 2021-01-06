Get a job: Join Jyamma Games as a Technical Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!
Location: Milan, Italy
Jyamma Games, an independent software house based in Milan, focused on video game development, is looking for a Technical Animator. Look at the ideal characteristics we seek and apply now. We can't wait to meet you.
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develop, test and maintain complex animation systems
- Participate in and supervise integration of the animation assets into the game engine
- Assist in planning and scheduling of animation work
- Assist in the design, integration and validation of animation assets
REQUIREMENTS
- Animation implementation pipeline
- Excellent knowledge Unity / Unreal
- Good animation portfolio
- Good knowledge of C # / Python
- Strong understanding of rigging, skinning and related character technologies
- Good knowledge of 3DS Max, Maya and similar packages useful
- Good team management
- Full time availability
- Outsourcing management skills
PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS
- Good interpersonal and communication skills
- Excellent management of times and priorities, spirit of belonging and propensity towards shared goals
- Strong motivation to achieve high quality standards in compliance with deadlines
- Passion for video games!
