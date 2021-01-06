Get a job: Join Jyamma Games as a Technical Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Milan, Italy

Jyamma Games, an independent software house based in Milan, focused on video game development, is looking for a Technical Animator. Look at the ideal characteristics we seek and apply now. We can't wait to meet you.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Develop, test and maintain complex animation systems

REQUIREMENTS

Animation implementation pipeline

PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS

Good interpersonal and communication skills

Excellent management of times and priorities, spirit of belonging and propensity towards shared goals

Strong motivation to achieve high quality standards in compliance with deadlines

Passion for video games!

Interested? Apply now.

