Get a job: Join Jyamma Games as a Technical Animator

January 12, 2021
Technical Animator, Jyamma Games

Location: Milan, Italy

Jyamma Games, an independent software house based in Milan, focused on video game development, is looking for a Technical Animator. Look at the ideal characteristics we seek and apply now. We can't wait to meet you.

RESPONSIBILITIES

  •  Develop, test and maintain complex animation systems
  •  Participate in and supervise integration of the animation assets into the game engine
  •  Assist in planning and scheduling of animation work
  •  Assist in the design, integration and validation of animation assets

REQUIREMENTS

  •  Animation implementation pipeline
  •  Excellent knowledge  Unity / Unreal
  •  Good animation portfolio
  •  Good knowledge of C # / Python
  •  Strong understanding of rigging, skinning and related character technologies
  •  Good knowledge of 3DS Max, Maya and similar packages useful
  •  Good team management
  •  Full time availability
  •  Outsourcing management skills

PERSONAL CHARACTERISTICS

  • Good interpersonal and communication skills
  • Excellent management of times and priorities, spirit of belonging and propensity towards shared goals
  • Strong motivation to achieve high quality standards in compliance with deadlines
  • Passion for video games!

Interested? Apply now.

