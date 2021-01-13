Tilting Point signs $10 million publishing deal with South Korean dev Storytaco

Free-to-play publisher Tilting Point has signed a $10 million publishing deal with South Korean developer Storytaco.

The cash will be spent on user acquisition for Storytaco's dating simulator Dangerous Fellows, as Tilting Point attempts to make the title a success in the West.

Beyond that, the company will also manage app store optimization, ad monetization, marketing creatives, platform relations, porting assistance, and potential future IP integration support.

Commenting on the partnership, Storytaco chief exec Jaeil Kim said the studio was keen to become active on the global market, and suggested Tilting Point has the credentials needed to help it achieve that goal.

"With Tilting Point’s support, we now have the opportunity to be active in more global markets, as well as create better gaming experiences that will be enjoyed by our female-centric audience," said Kim.

The news comes after Tilting Point made a string of notable deals in 2020, which included signing a $40 million publishing deal with Korean developer Joycity and purchasing both Plamee Studios and the TerrraGenesis franchise.