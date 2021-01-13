Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Take-Two officially ends pursuit of Codemasters following EA offer

January 13, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Take-Two has officially lapsed its offer to acquire Dirt developer Codemasters after being outbid by EA. 

The Rockstar Games and 2K Games parent company had initially offered to purchase Codemasters for $994 million, but EA scuppered those plans a few weeks later when it tabled a bid of around $1.2 billion

Following EA's manoeuvre, Take-Two said it was "considering its position" in relation to Codemasters, and has now allowed its own offer to expire.

"Following the December 14, 2020 announcement by the Board of Codemasters that it had withdrawn its recommendation of the Company's offer to acquire Codemasters Group Holdings PLC, Take-Two has, with the consent of the Panel, lapsed its offer," reads a brief Take-Two statement

Although its pursuit of Codemasters ultimately ended in failure, Take-Two said it will continue to seek out more deals with the remit of enhancing its long-term growth.

