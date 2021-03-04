Registration is now open for the GDC Masterclass spring sessions

After the outstanding success of the first-ever GDC Masterclass program in December, the organizers of Game Developers Conference are pleased to announce that registration is open for the next wave of GDC Masterclass sessions in the spring!

The GDC Masterclass program comprises day-long virtual workshops delivering in-depth trainings around some of the most important challenges facing game developers today.

These live virtual courses go beyond high-level theory allowing attendees to take away practical experience that can be applied immediately on return to the studio.

It's a new year, and a new chance to grow your skills in the world of game development. Now is your chance to get one-on-one time with some of the sharpest minds in the industry.

Masterclass instructors won't just lecture you on what works in the video game business, they'll work with you on short assignments that will help you better build your skills to support your work in the studio or your next job hunt.

Here are the courses that will be offered in March:

One-day Courses

March 4, 2021 | 9am-5pm PT

Engagement Using Matchmaking and Ranking in Competitive Multiplayer Games with Josh Menke

March 4, 2021 | 8am-4pm PT

Leadership Practices for Agile Game Development with Clinton Keith

March 5, 2021| 9am-5pm PT

The Many Faces of Level Design with Christopher Totten

Certified Course

March 5, 2021 | 8am-4pm PT

Certified Agile Leadership for Game Development – Essentials with Clinton Keith

Two-day Courses

March 4, 2021 & March 5, 2021 | 8am-12pm PT each day

Advanced Publishing Pitching: Strategy and Pitch Optimization for Scoring Deals with Jason Della Rocca

March 4, 2021 & March 5, 2021 | 8am-12pm PT each day

Psychology and Game UX with Celia Hodent

For those seeking professional certification, returning instructor Clinton Keith will be offering a special certification portion of his Agile course, to better bolster your resume and prove your producing prowess to prospective employers.

There are a limited number of seats in the GDC Masterclass program, so act now to secure your registration!

