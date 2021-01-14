Universal delays opening of Super Nintendo World again due to COVID-19

Universal Studios Japan has placed the opening of Super Nintendo World on indefinite hiatus due to COVID-19 restrictions in the country.

The mammoth Nintendo-themed attraction, which features a Mario Kart ride that careens through a life-sized version of Bowser's Castle, had been due to open on February 4, 2021.

As reported by Bloomberg, however, it will now open later than planned due to a rise in coronavirus infections that has seen the Japanese government extend its state of emergency across the region's main economic hubs, including Osaka where the park is based.

A new opening date won't be announced until the state of emergency in Japan has been lifted, so it'll likely be some time until Nintendo super-fans are able to live out their wildest fantasies.

This isn't the first time COVID-19 has impacted the attraction, which was initially scheduled to open in time for the (now rescheduled) Tokyo Olympics in summer 2020.