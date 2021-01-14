Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Puzzle Quest dev Infinity Plus Two acquired by 505 Games parent Digital Bros

January 14, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
505 Games' parent company Digital Bros has acquired Australian free-to-play studio Infinity Plus Two for an undisclosed fee. 

The move is designed to help 505 Games, which published Control and the PC version of Death Stranding, strengthen its position in the free-to-play sector and continue its multi-platform approach to publishing.

Infinity Plus Two is best known for working on the Puzzle Quest series, which has amassed 32 million users and over $200 million in revenue to date. 

The studio had previously worked with 505 Games to publish its free-to-play puzzle RPG, Gems of War, and will now become the third studio to join the company's internal development network. 

Following the purchase, Infinity Plus Two founder and CEO Steve Fawkner will continue to lead the studio.

"After working closely together on Gems of War for the past seven years, we are excited to officially become part of the 505 Games family," said Fawkner in a press release. "We not only share the same personal and professional values, but also work really well together. We’re looking forward to building on that foundation with both ongoing projects and all new unannounced projects already in the works."

