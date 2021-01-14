Educational game studio Kuato nets $6.1 million to finance VR pivot

UK-based educational game developer Kuato Studios has raised £4.5 million ($6.1 million) in funding to launch virtual reality title Panic Room and create future VR projects.

The investment round was led by Horizons Ventures and will help the studio create more "compelling and memorable virtual reality experiences."

Panic Room, a two-player escape room for Oculus Rift, uses Kuato's newly-patented 'Actor/Director' platform to let players interact within a shared online space. The tech allows one player to wear a VR headset and take on the role of the 'Actor,' while another interacts and controls them in the role of the 'Director.'

Kuato claims its platform "elevates VR from a typically solo activity to a more interactive and shared experience," and believes the technology will prove particularly useful for parents and teachers.

"Our aim is to create compelling and memorable virtual reality experiences where gamers of all ages can share moments with their friends online. Our model offers a simple, social and cost-effective solution," said Kuato managing director Mark Horneff in a press release.

"Our vision is to test out the technology with Panic Room and then extend it to our library of games, which align with Kuato’s education-driven ethos where children can learn and play, whilst parents, carers or teachers can oversee gameplay."