January 14, 2021
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor has lost its online features, including Vendetta missions

January 14, 2021 | By Staff
The powers that be have axed the online services for Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, a change that unfortunately puts some of the 2014 game's standout features to rest as well.

A support article notes that online features were removed from Shadow of Mordor on January 12, including the Nemesis Forge feature, online leaderboards, and the avenge-your-friends online Vendetta missions.

Publisher WB Games notes the reason for the shutoff as a simple "due to changes in our network." An update pushed to the game alongside the closure also makes it so any online-deptendent acheivements or trophies aren't completely unobtainable and will instead be awarded upon booting up the game.

While it's a loss for Shadow of Mordor, the shutdown notably only affects the first game in the the series as online features remain up and running for its sequel Middle-earth: Shadow of War.

