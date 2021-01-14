Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Battle.net gets a fresh coat of paint to improve navigation, accessibility, and more

Battle.net gets a fresh coat of paint to improve navigation, accessibility, and more
January 14, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
January 14, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Blizzard has officially unveiled a new look and feel for Battle.net, appropriately dubbed Battle.net 2.0, making for the platform's biggest visual refresh in recent memory and placing a brighter spotlight on accessibility, game pages, and social tools.

It's a notable expansion that brings the Activision Blizzard-owned platform closer to other PC storefronts like Steam and the Epic Games Store in terms of features and overall look and feel, something no doubt necessary as the platform has evolved to become the home for games like Call of Duty as well as Blizzard's own creations.

"Battle.net has been a huge part of our history going back to the release of the original Diablo in 1996. We're proud of how it's helped people connect and play Blizzard games together quickly and easily," explains Blizzard. The team currently plans to continue evolving the new-and-improved Battle.net as player feedback on the revamp starts to roll in, and promises that the new features are just the beginning. 

"With the latest release, we want to welcome players of all ability levels and make sure they have a smooth time navigating the app."

You can see the new changes in action in a handful of screenshots shared just below. Battle.net users now have the ability to rearrange and favorite games within their own libraries, easily access their friends list and social tools with a revamped social pane, and find detailed information on Battle.net-hosted games through expanded page layouts for news and games.

Those changes include notable accessibility improvements like the ability to navigate Battle.net almost entirely by keyboard, improved screen reader support, and improved color contrast.

