Get a job: Insomniac Games is hiring a Content Artist

January 14, 2021 | By Staff
The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Content Artist, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

The Content Artist is responsible for assisting the Marketing/Community and Art departments with all aspects of marketing video creation and post production for our projects.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

  • Helps create, capture and edit in-house video content (Dev diaries, trailers, teasers etc.)
  • Helps create and capture gameplay footage as needed for external use for b-roll, trailers, etc.
  • Captures in-game screenshots for print/online media
  • Helps design and layout marketing graphics
  • Helps create and capture gameplay footage for internal pitches/presentation
  • Compresses videos into various formats for delivery
  • Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

  • Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or two to four years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. Digital media/editing coursework a plus.

Computer Skills:

  • Proficient in Premiere, Photoshop, After Effects, Media Encoder, Illustrator
  • Understanding of how to operate video capture devices and software associated

Other Skills and Abilities:

  • Strong design skills
  • Adept with photography, cinematography, videography, video editing, motion graphics, typography, and sound recording
  • Experience with sound mixing and character posing a plus
  • Experience with Gif creation/social media content creation a plus

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

