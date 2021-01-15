Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 15, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 15, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 15, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Switch has officially shipped 1 million units in China

The Switch has officially shipped 1 million units in China

January 15, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
January 15, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

The Switch has shipped 1 million units in China, according to official figures from Nintendo's distribution partner Tencent. 

As reported by Reuters, a Tencent spokesperson described that milestone as a "good start" for the hybrid console, adding that "the games published on Nintendo Switch (China-Exclusive Version) have been well received by the market."

Those 1 million sales come just over a year after the Switch launched in China on December 10, 2019, with Nintendo linking up with Tencent to bring the console along with a selection of approved titles to the lucrative Chinese market. 

Although the figure might represent a notable start for the device in China, it's merely a drop in the ocean when you consider the Switch has so far amassed over 68 million sales worldwide.

For context, that's five times the number its predecessor the Wii U sold during its entire lifespan, and only 7 million sales short of the Nintendo 3DS' lifetime sales total of 75 million units.

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.15.21]
Game Designer - Forge of Empires
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.15.21]
Senior Mobile Game Developer (C++) - Forge of Empires
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[01.14.21]
Senior Development Manager (Gameplay)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[01.14.21]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image