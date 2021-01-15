Bungie is shutting down its Halo stats archive in February

Bungie is taking its Halo statistics archive, halo.bungie.net, offline over a decade after it stepped away from the franchise to work on Destiny. The news was touched on in a studio blog, where Bungie explained the website will be laid to rest on February 9, 2021.

Despite handing the keys to the Halo franchise over to 343 Industries back in 2010 following the launch of Halo: Reach, Bungie preserved player stats from its Halo titles on halo.bungie.net so fans could keep tabs on their performance during the studio's reign.

The website has essentially served as a time capsule for nostalgic fans, but with its closure now imminent, Bungie is encouraging anyone keen to preserve their stats to save whatever they can sooner rather than later.

"Almost nine years ago, stats and files from our previous franchise, Halo, stopped getting updated on Bungie.net. Since then, all stats, files, and other data from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST, and Halo: Reach have lived on in remembrance at halo.bungie.net," said the company.

"On February 9, the halo.bungie.net website will be taken offline permanently. Everyone is welcome to save their stats and files, however they can, if they'd like to save anything. Please keep in mind that our News articles, Forums, and Groups were imported into the current version of Bungie.net back in 2013."