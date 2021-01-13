Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

You can now register for the free virtual GDC Showcase event in March

January 19, 2021 | By Staff
Registration is now open for GDC Showcase taking place March 15-19!

This new digital event is free and occupies the time in March typically filled by the industry’s largest gathering of game developers, serving as a sample of what attendees can expect from more expansive GDC events.

As the world grapples with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we’re looking forward to bringing game developers together safely online. Here’s what you’ll be able to do at GDC Showcase:

  • Participate in live Ask-Me-Anything video sessions with expert developers.
  • Revisit classic GDC talks as you chat with the speakers who gave them.
  • Watch brand-new forward-looking keynotes.

GDC Showcase will also feature interactive panels, GDC Podcast live episodes featuring exciting guests, and insights from some of the top companies in the industry.

This one-of-a-kind event is an intersection of Game Developers Conference past and present, bringing developers together in a five-day virtual event that will supercharge your enthusiasm for game development.

If you register by February 5, 2021 and join us during the event you’ll receive one free month of GDC Vault access, giving you even more resources for your game development journey!

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our website, sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under parent company Informa Tech

