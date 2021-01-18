Mobile developer Savage Game Studios nets $4.4 million for competitive shooter

Fledgling mobile developer Savage Game Studios has raised $4.4 million to establish two new studios in Helsinki and Berlin and push ahead with production on its debut project.

As reported by VentureBeat, the investment round was led by Makers Fund with participation from Play Ventures. The cash will also allow Savage to scale up its 10-strong team, which already includes former Rockstar, Rovio, Next Games, and Wargaming veterans.

The company's debut game is a competitive mobile shooter that's looking to carve out a niche by placing less pressure on players than its rivals.

"All of the shooter games, since the start of battle royale boom in 2018, have focused on competitive fast paced gameplay," said Savage co-founder and CEO, Michail Katkoff. "We see there an opening for games that offer an opportunity to play with others and have rewarding sessions without the high pressure of player-versus-player environment."

That as-yet-unnamed title is slated to release in select markets in 2021, by which time Savage hopes to have doubled in size.