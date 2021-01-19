Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
January 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
January 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
January 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Casino game studio Huuuge looking to raise $150 million through IPO

Casino game studio Huuuge looking to raise $150 million through IPO

January 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
January 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

Casino game studio Huuuge has announced plans to go public on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The company expects to raise around $150 million from the initial public offering (IPO), with that cash being used to fund growth initiatives including acquisitions and investments. 

The free-to-play studio primarily develops and publishes social casino games on mobile, none of which feature real-money gambling, and boasted 4.74 million monthly active users across its portfolio as of September 30, 2020. 

It also made $863 million in revenue from its top two titles, Huuuge Casino and Billionaire Casino, from 2017 to September 2020, and claims to have a "proven playbook of marketing strategies" that allow it to drive engagement and attract players. 

Explaining the rationale behind the IPO, Huuuge CEO and founder Anton Gauffin said the company wants to further capitalize on the growth potential of the mobile market, which currently has 2.5 billion players around the world.

"Across our business, our use of data analytics and personalized marketing enables us to acquire, retain and deepen our player relationships, achieving the highest revenue per daily active user in the social casino sub- genre," they commented. 

"In order to deliver our network centric mission to empower billions of people to play together, we follow our Build and Buy strategy. This means that we continue building and developing our free-to-play mobile game offering while pursuing further growth and scale via our Buy strategy; publishing & acquiring complementary products and businesses."

That build and buy strategy has recently seen Huuuge make a number of acquisitions, including the purchase of Bow Land developer Double Star and interactive ad company Playable Platform.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[01.19.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Jyamma Games SRL
Jyamma Games SRL — Milano, Italy
[01.19.21]
UI/UX Artist
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[01.18.21]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[01.18.21]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image