CD Projekt vows 'vigorous' defense as investors launch second Cyberpunk class action

CD Projekt has again promised to "undertake vigorous action to defend itself against" accusations that it made false or misleading statements in the lead-up to Cyberpunk 2077's launch following a second class action lawsuit from investors alleging just that.

In a regulatory announcement today, CD Projekt noted that a second civil class lawsuit has been filed against it over Cyberpunk 2077's catastrophic launch, once again by a law firm representing a US-based group of investors.

There's not much detail on this second class action outlined in the filing, only that the individuals behind the lawsuit are "a grouyp of holders of securities traded in the USA under the ticker symbols "OTGLY" and "OTGLF".

CD Projekt also notes that the content of the latest class action is the same as the one filed against it by Rosen Law Firm on behalf of another group of investors. That previous lawsuit, filed at the end of 2020, argued that CD Projekt had made false or misleading statements and that it failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was "virtually unplayable" on some platforms.

This latest legal bit of legal scrutiny also follows news from last week that Poland's Office of Competition and Consumer Protection is investigating CD Projekt Red over Cyberpunk 2077, and could impose a sizable fine on the company if it finds that the game remains in rough shape after patches.